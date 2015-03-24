BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 EOS Imaging SA :
* Announces first installation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
* Announces first installation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
* Nielsen Audio will provide measurement services to CBS radio's 117 stations across 26 markets