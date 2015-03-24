BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Itesoft SA :
* Announces partership agreement with Bordeaux service centre of Akka Technologies SA
* Partnership aims to provide communities with a solution allowing them to dematerialize the treatment records of their citizens Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer