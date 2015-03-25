BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
March 25 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Revenue for 2014 of $40.0 million, up 34.7 pct from $29.7 million in 2013
* FY EBITDA for year of $7.4 million
* FY EBIT for year of $1.3 million
* FY net profit for year of $0.8 million
* Expecting top line growth in constant currency of more than 20 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%