March 25 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Revenue for 2014 of $40.0 million, up 34.7 pct from $29.7 million in 2013

* FY EBITDA for year of $7.4 million

* FY EBIT for year of $1.3 million

* FY net profit for year of $0.8 million

* Expecting top line growth in constant currency of more than 20 pct in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)