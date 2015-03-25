BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
March 25 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :
* Appoints new chairman and initiates CEO search process
* Board of directors has unanimously resolved to appoint Oren Most to serve as company's new non-executive chairman of the board
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%