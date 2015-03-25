March 25 Zooplus AG :

* FY 2014 total sales up 34 pct to 570.9 million euros ($623.14 million)

* FY 2014 earnings before taxes (EBT) rise 132 pct to 8.8 million euros

* Further vigorous growth forecast for 2015: total sales of around 700 million euros, EBT between 8 million and 12 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)