March 25 TeliaSonera AB
* TeliaSonera and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding
have agreed on a dividend distribution proposal to the general
assembly meeting of Turkcell
* Teliasonera and other shareholders in Turkcell Holding
have agreed to propose that company distribute dividends of TRY
3,925 million in total
* The General Assembly Meeting of Turkcell will be held on
March 26, 2015, and the proposal is expected to be
approved, as Turkcell Holding holds 51 percent of Turkcell.
TeliaSonera's direct and indirect holding in Turkcell is 38
percent in total
* TeliaSonera's expected share of the above-mentioned
dividends will be TRY 1,492 million. Based on a TRY/SEK 3.30
exchange rate, this corresponds to approximately SEK 4.9 billion
pre tax and estimated to SEK 4.5 billion post tax
