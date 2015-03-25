BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
March 25 DBV Technologies SA :
* Reports FY net loss of 24.0 million euros ($26.22 million) versus loss of 19.3 million year ago
* FY total income 4.76 million euros versus 3.83 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%