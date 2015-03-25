March 25 Medigene AG :

* FY 2014 Medigene's total revenue rose by 82 percent to 13.8 million euros ($15.06 million) (2013: 7.6 million euros)

* FY 2014 net loss was reduced by 44 percent to 5.8 million euros (2013: 10.3 m)

* FY reduced its EBITDA loss by 75 percent to 2.1 million euros (2013: 8.3 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA loss increasing to 11 million - 13 million euros in 2015

* Expects that company will be financed into Q2 of 2016, without considering any potential additional licensing agreements or capital measures

