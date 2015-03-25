March 25 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces dividend of 0.125 euro per share

* Normalised FFO is 9.4 million euros ($10.26 million) or 0.29 euro per share for FY 2014 of which 4.4 million euros, or 0.13 euro per share generated in Q4

* FY adjusted net asset value at 258.4 million euros, or 7.92 euros per share, a decrease of 70 million euros, or 2.14 euro per share for full year

