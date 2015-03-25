BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
March 25 Astrazeneca Plc
* To collaborate with Harvard Stem Cell Institute in diabetesFurther company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock