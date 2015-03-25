March 25 Eurazeo SA :

* Successfully completes the sale of nearly half its investment in Accor

* Announces successful sale by Legendre Holding 19 (LH 19), of 11.0 million Accor shares, representing 4.7 pct of capital

* Following the transaction, LH 19 will hold 5.2 pct of the share capital and 9.0 pct of the voting rights of Accor

* Says Accor shares sold at price of 48.75 euros per share and for total consideration of 536 million euros ($586.76 million)

* Says Accor shares sold through accelerated book building to institutional investors, performed jointly with Colony Capital