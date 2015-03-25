BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
March 25 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv reaches additional antitrust settlements
* Autoliv has reached agreements regarding additional settlements to resolve certain direct purchasers' global (including U.S.) or non-U.S. antitrust claims which were not covered by its earlier U.S. direct purchaser antitrust class action settlement
* Autoliv says total amount of these additional settlements is $81 million
* Autoliv says effect on autoliv's q1 2015 reported operating income is expected to be around $77 million
* As noted in its Annual Report filed with the SEC, Autoliv is still subject to ongoing antitrust investigations and civil litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock