BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
March 25 Alcatel Lucent SA :
* Bell Labs, the industrial research arm of Alcatel-Lucent, launches consulting division to advise industry on path to network of 2020
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock