March 24 Delta Property Fund Ltd

* Launch of a vendor consideration placing by way of a bookbuild, to raise about R400 million through issue of new shares to successful participants

* Unaudited nav per share is expected to be R9.50 as at end of February 2015 (R8.87 per previous linked unit as at 28 February 2014)

* Already received soft commitments from new and existing shareholders to subscribe for bookbuild shares to value of R200 to R300 million