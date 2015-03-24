BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Senator Entertainment AG :
* Successful placement of the bond
* Institutional investors subscribed bonds with a maturity of 12 months in the amount of about 11.8 million euros ($12.9 million)
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer