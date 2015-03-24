BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
* Statement re sale of shares
* Simon Nixon intends to offer for sale approximately 35 mln existing ordinary 0.02 pence shares of moneysupermarket.com group plc
* Offer is approximately 6.4 pct of issued share capital of company
* Citi has been appointed as sole bookrunner in respect of placing
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer