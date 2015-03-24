March 24 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Statement re sale of shares

* Simon Nixon intends to offer for sale approximately 35 mln existing ordinary 0.02 pence shares of moneysupermarket.com group plc

* Offer is approximately 6.4 pct of issued share capital of company

* Citi has been appointed as sole bookrunner in respect of placing