March 24 Transgene SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 11.8 million euros ($12.89 million) versus 15.7 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss is 48.6 million euros versus loss of 42.9 million euros a year ago

* Net cash burn for 2014 is 44.9 million euros versus 45.0 million euros in 2013

* Cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets at year end 2014 totals 65.9 million euros compared to 47.9 million euros at year end 2013

* Expects cash burn guidance for 2015 about 45 million euros

* Intends to initiate within one year clinical trials in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIS)