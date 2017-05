March 24 Sqli SA :

* FY revenue 161.6 million euros ($176.5 million) versus 154.2 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 2.6 million euros versus 6.5 million euros year ago

* Confirms financial objectives of Ambition 2016 plan

* Sees growth of revenue and profitability of operations in 2015

