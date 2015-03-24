BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Telefonica
* Definitive agreement has been reached after completion of due diligence over O2 uk.
* Parties agreed on a purchase price (firm value) of 10.25 billion stg. Equivalent value in euros amounts to approximately eur 14,000 million at current exchange rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer