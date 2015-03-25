March 25 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* Srv-Developed redi project in metro quarter of Kalasatama,
Helsinki will be launched.
* 225 million euros ($245.75 million) project credit
agreement has been signed with a banks syndicate to construct
shopping centre and parking facility
* Also signed contracting agreements of around 390 million
euros for implementation of shopping centre and parking
facility.
* Construction will commence on a large scale during April
2015.
* Shopping centre and parking facility is scheduled to open
in autumn 2018
Source text: bit.ly/1NexeBw
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
