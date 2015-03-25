BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
March 25 Nexstim Oyj :
* Tim Irish has been required to step down as Chairman
* Until next general meeting, Vice Chairman, Olli Riikkala, will act as Chair of Board Of Directors
* Tim Irish is to step down due to conflict with current process relating to his prospective role as Non-Executive Director of United Kingdom's National Institute Of Health And Care Excellence (NICE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%