March 25 Nexstim Oyj :

* Tim Irish has been required to step down as Chairman

* Until next general meeting, Vice Chairman, Olli Riikkala, will act as Chair of Board Of Directors

* Tim Irish is to step down due to conflict with current process relating to his prospective role as Non-Executive Director of United Kingdom's National Institute Of Health And Care Excellence (NICE)