March 25 Edenred :

* Increases its stake in Prowebce

* Edenred and Prowebce management team are joining forces to acquire 100 pct of the capital of Prowebce

* As a result of this 50 million euro ($54.67 million) deal, Edenred will hold a 64 pct stake in the holding company

* Says to have had about 10 pct interest in Prowebce holding company since 2012

* Deal is subject to approval by French competition authorities and is to be accretive to earnings from 2015

