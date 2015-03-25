March 25 Edenred :
* Increases its stake in Prowebce
* Edenred and Prowebce management team are joining forces to
acquire 100 pct of the capital of Prowebce
* As a result of this 50 million euro ($54.67 million) deal,
Edenred will hold a 64 pct stake in the holding company
* Says to have had about 10 pct interest in Prowebce holding
company since 2012
* Deal is subject to approval by French competition
authorities and is to be accretive to earnings from 2015
