BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
March 25 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Full year 2014 operating revenue rises by 41.2 percent to 79.6 million euros
* Sees full year 2015 very good year in royalty and manufacturing income driven by continued strong growth in revenues of Uceris/Cortiment and Lialda
* Sees full year 2015 approval of sic and positive phase III results for CB-17-01 Methylene Blue MMX and Rifamycin SV MMX Source text: bit.ly/1N6Kv0Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%