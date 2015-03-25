March 25 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Full year 2014 operating revenue rises by 41.2 percent to 79.6 million euros

* Sees full year 2015 very good year in royalty and manufacturing income driven by continued strong growth in revenues of Uceris/Cortiment and Lialda

* Sees full year 2015 approval of sic and positive phase III results for CB-17-01 Methylene Blue MMX and Rifamycin SV MMX Source text: bit.ly/1N6Kv0Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)