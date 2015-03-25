March 25 Vontobel Holding AG :

* Says it is currently in talks with bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) about a possible takeover of Meriten Investment Management (Meriten), an asset manager in Germany

* All mid-term financial targets, dividend policy included, remain unchanged

* Says could execute a possible transaction without tapping into any additional Tier I or Tier II capital

Source text: bit.ly/1xxD2o5

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)