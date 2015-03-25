BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 London Capital Group Holdings Plc :
* Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations of £1.1m (2013: £2.2m)
* Statutory loss before tax from continuing operations of £7.9m (2013: £4.8m)
* Revenue from UK financial spread betting ("FSB") and contracts for difference ("CFD") down 7 pct to £19.4m (2013: £20.8m)
* As part of restructuring and recruitment of required personnel with skill level to drive group forward, about 75 pct of previous workforce has now departed
* Strategy is now in place for group to return to long-term sustainable growth at all levels of business during second half of 2015
* Anticipate that restructuring process will last until end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0