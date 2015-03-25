March 25 Payment Systems Regulator:
* PSR confirms regulatory framework
* Confirmed how it will regulate industry from 1 April 2015.
* PSR's aim is to make payment systems work well for people
and organisations that use them, and deliver greater choice,
innovation and competition
* Has also published a policy work programme setting out
priorities for year ahead
* Published draft terms of reference for two market reviews
and announced a card payment systems programme of work
* Two market reviews will look at ownership and
competitiveness of infrastructure provision; and supply of
indirect access
* Work will help PSR gather important evidence to help it
make robust decisions that make a real difference to those who
use payment systems
