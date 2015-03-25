March 25 Kilian Kerner AG :

* Gaining new anchor investor with participation of over 25 percent

* As company has already published, Monobox Ventures has acquired all external loan liabilities of Kilian Kerner Group in the amount of 2.75 million euros from old creditors($3.00 million) (including accrued interest)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)