BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
March 25 Koninklijke Philips Nv
* Philips enters into collaboration with Janssen to develop new handheld blood test to support care of patients with neuropsychiatric disorders
* Philips will be responsible for development and manufacturing of handheld test
* Janssen will be responsible for clinical studies to validate test, as well as commercialization of final product Source text: philips.to/1ERz7C1 Further company coverage: [PHG.AS JNJ.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning
* Cytokinetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock