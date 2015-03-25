March 25 Kungsleden

* Says Kungsleden's master lease agreement with ABB in Vasteras is renegotiated and replaced with 17 new lease agreements

* Says total lease value of 214 msek per year

* The agreements are valid from January 1, 2015 and the average duration has been extended to 7.6 years from 3 years