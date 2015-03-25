BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Kungsleden
* Says Kungsleden's master lease agreement with ABB in Vasteras is renegotiated and replaced with 17 new lease agreements
* Says total lease value of 214 msek per year
* The agreements are valid from January 1, 2015 and the average duration has been extended to 7.6 years from 3 years Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0