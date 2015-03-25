BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Bank Vozrozhdeniye PJSC :
* Expects to have profit in 2015 - Interfax cites deputy chairman of the management board Andrey Shalimov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0