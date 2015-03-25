BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 LEG Immobilien AG
* CEO says has won leading utility as new strategic partner
* Says partnership to launch in H2
* Says partner to be presented in coming days
* Says has several smaller deals and two medium-sized ones in acquisition pipeline
* Says some talks are at advanced stage
* Says not only looking at targets in german state of North Rhine-Westphalia Further company coverage:
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0