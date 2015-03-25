March 25 Bayernlb :

* FY net interest income stable at just under 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), net commission income up 18 percent to 249 million euros

* FY loss before taxes of 348 million euros and a loss after taxes of 1,320 million euros

* FY 2014 sound capital ratio (CET 1 ratio) of 12.8 percent

* In its core business, the bank reported in FY profit before taxes of 669 million euros, which is an increase of 41 percent

* For 2015 expects its core business to perform on a par with the good level in 2014 ($1 = 0.9127 euros)