BRIEF-PCS Machine Group posts Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
March 25 NPG Technology SA :
* Says court has seized the company's interest in its two units, NPG LATAM SA de CV and NPG Technology SA de CV, in relation to Schneider Espana de Informatica claim
* Says the seizure does not affect the company's operations in Mexico
* Says court also seized 77,776 shares of the company
* Reiterates that it seeks amicable solution to the dispute Source text: bit.ly/18WBRCR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)