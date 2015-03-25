March 25 NPG Technology SA :

* Says court has seized the company's interest in its two units, NPG LATAM SA de CV and NPG Technology SA de CV, in relation to Schneider Espana de Informatica claim

* Says the seizure does not affect the company's operations in Mexico

* Says court also seized 77,776 shares of the company

* Reiterates that it seeks amicable solution to the dispute Source text: bit.ly/18WBRCR

