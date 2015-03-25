March 25 Dresdner Factoring AG :

* Fixed cash compensation for squeeze-out merger set to 11.46 euros ($13) per share

* Decision on squeeze-out must be adopted at forthcoming annual meeting of Dresdner Factoring AG which is scheduled for May 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)