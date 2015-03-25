BRIEF-PCS Machine Group posts Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
March 25 Yaprak Sut ve Besi Ciftlikleri :
* Signs deal with Gazi Tarimsal Urunler to buy 1,000 tonnes of grass, delivered to company's reserves till the end of May 2015
* Deal value to be determined according to product quality and market conditions
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)