BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5
March 25 Rella Holding A/S :
* Conditional agreement on sale of Rella Holding A/S' holding of B-shares in Aller Holding A/S has been signed
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020