BRIEF-Valeant says Bausch + Lomb announces FDA set PDUFA date of Dec 27
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%
March 25 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Says signs contract with CTS Ltd for exclusive promotion of Neurofarmagen test in Israel Source text: bit.ly/1EG2BjW
May 8 Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Monday the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation concerning management and advisory services provided to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought two of its drugs.