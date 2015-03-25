March 25 Aryzta AG :

* Announces completion of the offering of ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises Plc

* Raised gross proceeds of 404.25 million euros ($444.15 million) by placing 49 million shares in origin at 8.25 euros per share

