BRIEF-PCS Machine Group posts Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
March 25 Aryzta AG :
* Announces completion of the offering of ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises Plc
* Raised gross proceeds of 404.25 million euros ($444.15 million) by placing 49 million shares in origin at 8.25 euros per share
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)