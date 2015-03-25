BRIEF-Valeant says Bausch + Lomb announces FDA set PDUFA date of Dec 27
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%
March 25 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Successful IPO that raises 53.4 million euros ($58.6 million) on Euronext Paris
* Offer oversubscribed 3.8 times, share offering price of 12.7 euros per share
* Market capitalization of 226 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1Cqp3An Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Monday the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation concerning management and advisory services provided to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought two of its drugs.