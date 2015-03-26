BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 Metair Investments Ltd
* Condensed audited results for the year ended 31 December 2014 and dividend announcement
* 2014 HEPS (cents) 303 versus 219 in 2013
* 2014 revenue (million) R7 279 versus R5227 in 2013
* Expect 2015's financial performance to be satisfactory but more challenging than 2014
* FY revenue grew 39% to R7.3 billion
* A gross cash dividend of 80 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: