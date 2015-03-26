March 26 Metair Investments Ltd

* Condensed audited results for the year ended 31 December 2014 and dividend announcement

* 2014 HEPS (cents) 303 versus 219 in 2013

* 2014 revenue (million) R7 279 versus R5227 in 2013

* Expect 2015's financial performance to be satisfactory but more challenging than 2014

* FY revenue grew 39% to R7.3 billion

* A gross cash dividend of 80 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: