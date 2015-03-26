March 26 Semperit Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 revenue up 2.6 percent to 930.4 million euros ($1.02 billion)

* Dividend proposal: basic dividend of 1.10 euro per share plus a one-time special dividend of 4.90 euros per share for FY 2014

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA rose 2.7 percent to 136.1 million euros versus last year

* Says FY 2014 EBIT was up slightly by 0.8 percent to 88.5 million euros

* Says FY 2014 net result (earnings after tax) of 49.7 million euros in 2014, down from 54.9 million euros in 2013

* Sees FY 2015 revenue and earnings to remain at an attractively high level but will not match performance of past two years Source text for Eikon:

