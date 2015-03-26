March 26 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 sales revenue of 428.7 million Swiss francs ($447.31 million)

* FY 2014 EBITDA increased by 50.3 percent to 27.2 million Swiss francs

* Says FY 2014 net profits of 16.1 million Swiss francs (up 166.3 percent)

* To propose FY 2014 increase in dividend from capital reserves from 3.2 Swiss francs to 3.7 Swiss francs per named share

* Says FY 2014 EBIT result was 20.0 million Swiss francs(previous year 10.3 million Swiss francs)

* At group level, Hochdorf is anticipating gross sales revenue in region of 580 million Swiss francs to 620 million Swiss francs for current year 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9584 Swiss francs)