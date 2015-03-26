BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* Says FY 2014 sales revenue of 428.7 million Swiss francs ($447.31 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA increased by 50.3 percent to 27.2 million Swiss francs
* Says FY 2014 net profits of 16.1 million Swiss francs (up 166.3 percent)
* To propose FY 2014 increase in dividend from capital reserves from 3.2 Swiss francs to 3.7 Swiss francs per named share
* Says FY 2014 EBIT result was 20.0 million Swiss francs(previous year 10.3 million Swiss francs)
* At group level, Hochdorf is anticipating gross sales revenue in region of 580 million Swiss francs to 620 million Swiss francs for current year 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9584 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: