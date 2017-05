March 26 Zeal Network SE :

* Revenue in 2014 up 8.3 percent to 140.7 million euros ($154.7 million)

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT between 35 million euros and 45 million euros

* FY 2014 consolidated net profit of 4.2 million euros (prior year: 10.2 million euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBIT of 19.2 million euros (prior year: 19.5 million euros)

* For FY 2015, Zeal expects consolidated revenues of 135 million euros to 145 million euros Source text for Eikon:

