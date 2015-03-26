BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 RnB Retail and Brands
* Q2 sales in comparable stores increased during quarter by +15.3%
* Q2 operating income totaled sek 17 m (2)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors