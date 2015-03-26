BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 Baywa AG :
* Says FY 2014 consolidated net income down by 25.4 percent to 90.5 million euros ($99.56 million)
* FY revenue fell 4.7 percent to 15,201.8 million euros
* Says FY 2014 EBIT down 33.8 percent to 146.8 million euros
* To propose an increase in dividend to 0.80 euro per share
* Group revenue should increase moderately in 2015
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT, EBITDA and EBT to increase noticeably on account of company growth Source text - bit.ly/1GY10bL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: