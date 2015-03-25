BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Helaba CEO:
* has Heta bonds with nominal value of 85 mln eur in books, estimates risks from them at 25 mln
* says could cut more than the planned 450 jobs as part of savings programme
Further company coverage:
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0