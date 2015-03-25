BRIEF-Dongbu Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in Jeju Bank
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
March 25 Newcap Holding A/S :
* Mogens de Linde has indirectly increased ownership in NewCap Holding by 5,439,311 shares
* Mogens de Linde indirectly owns shares in NewCap Holding via Driftsselskabet af 28. December 2001 A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
