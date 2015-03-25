BRIEF-DE&T says conversion of first convertible bonds into shares
* Says 2.5 billion won worth of its unregistered private convertible bonds have been converted into 679,530 shares of the company, at 3,679 won/share
March 25 Comptel Oyj :
* Indonesian mobile operator has ordered FlowOne Fulfillment software licenses and related services from Comptel
* Indonesian mobile operator has ordered FlowOne Fulfillment software licenses and related services from Comptel

* Says deal, with a value exceeding 350,000 euros ($384,000), is part of strategic partnership between Comptel and Tech Mahindra
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5