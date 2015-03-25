BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
March 25 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Vigmed's partner launches safety I.V. catheters in India
* Says Hindustan Syringes & Medical Device Ltd. (HMD), Vigmed's manufacturing and sales partner, has launched safety I.V. catheters in India and are planning additional launches in another 20 countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%