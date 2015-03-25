March 25 Rosdorbank :

* FY 2014 net interest income to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) 665.89 million roubles ($11.69 million) versus 517.85 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 loan loss provisions to RAS 63.99 million roubles versus 53.68 million roubles year ago

* FY 2014 profit after tax to RAS of 69.62 million roubles versus 71.54 million roubles year ago

* As of Jan. 1 capital adequacy ratio N1.1 of 9 pct versus 9.1 pct as of Jan. 1, 2014